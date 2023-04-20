Southwest Janesville teen gets creative with farm 'Promposal'

Janesville, Wis. — A teenager in Wisconsin wanted to ask his girlfriend to Prom, so he spelled it out in giant letters in the middle of a cornfield.
Ryan Hazeltine knows his way around the family farm in southwest Janesville: "Lots of years of skill, I suppose," he says.
The Junior at Parkview High School is Orfordville grew up on a couple hundred acre farm.
Robert Hazeltine says his son came to him with the idea.
"Every year I believe these proposals get a little bit more and more carried away and I think he was looking for something different that nobody had really done so it was kind of a neat idea. And we got the good idea to take the tractor and the disk out and write prom question mark," says Robert.
With his Dad now on board, Ryan got to work.
He went out into the field with a tractor and a disk and "eyeballed" the entire endeavor. No measuring, no precise science about it.
Then it was time for the big reveal.
"I have a drone that I take farm videos on so I just took her over there and told her we were going to go I don't even know just fly the drone around and then took it up there and showed her," said Ryan.
His girlfriend, Abby Anderson, said "yes."
"I was surprised. I had no idea how he did that," said Anderson.
"A couple [of] people have told me [that] I set the standard too high to ask their own girlfriends," said Ryan.
This young love will continue to grow thanks to this proposal to Prom down on the farm.