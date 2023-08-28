South Central Illinois Training & Innovation Center opens Monday

LITCHFIELD, Ill. — Monday marked the grand opening of the South Central Illinois (SCI) Training & Innovation Center.

The Center was funded by $8.6 million in grants from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO.)

The regional training center will supply career and technical training for Montgomery and Macoupin county school districts.

“It's an exciting time for jobs and economic growth across Downstate Illinois and for the first time, students here in South-Central Illinois will have access to 21st century career paths that can begin upon high school graduation,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “These are the types of strategic investments that build our workers’ skills to take the jobs available right now in high growth industries of the future. And most importantly, this puts Illinois at the forefront of economic progress in the nation.”

“The South Central Illinois Training & Innovation Center is a prime example of how we are investing in the partnerships that uplift Illinoisans with the tools to succeed," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "Our administration is committed to continuing our work supporting the working families that drive our state forward, providing opportunities to gain the skills needed to secure good-paying jobs, and expanding pathways for the workers of tomorrow so they may take us even further."

“Investing in our workforce is an investment in Illinois' success and this first-of-its-kind training and innovation center will greatly expand opportunities in Montgomery and Macoupin Counties,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “Giving students and displaced workers the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in the trades will prepare them for future success in the workforce while promoting economic development across Illinois.”

The Center will offer training to both high school students as well as displaced workers in the region.

By partnering with the Lincoln Land Community College and Lewis and Clark Community College, students will be able to earn college credits and industry credentials while still in high school.

This helps students meet the needs of regional workforce demands while preparing them for postsecondary success.

Training will be offered in auto technology, welding, and an Illinois Laborers & Contractor's apprenticeship program focused on trades.

The redeveloped warehouse will be home to state-of-the-art and hands-on facilities including a full-scale auto garage, welding center, and separate modules of different areas within the trades.

This $8.6 million investment is part of Illinois' commitment to growing Illinois' workforce by providing grants for training centers, creating targeted training opportunities, and building pipelines.