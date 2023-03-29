South Beloit woman found guilty of bail-jumping

ROCKFORD — A South Beloit woman has been found guilty of a bail-jumping conspiracy involving her son crossing over the Canadian border.
56-year-old Patricia Werschin, also known as Patricia Friscella, worked with others in June 2016 to help her son, Adrian Peters, run away to Canada to avoid federal prosecution.
In July 2015, Peters was charged with sexual exploitation of minors, a crime that carried a 15-year minimum prison sentence.
While the case was pending, Peter was confined to his house with a $15,000 cash bond and with Werschin acting as his third-party custodian.
While in this role, Werschin made fake identification documents for her son to use in Canada, worked with co-conspirators to recruit and pay others to drive her son to the border.
Then under the pretense of a doctor's appointment on June 28, 2016, Werschin arranged for court approval for her son to leave the house.
Werschin dropped Peters off at Rock Cut State Park where he was then picked up and driven to the Canadian border by a co-conspirator.
Peters then walked over to Canada.
As the co-conspirator pulled away from the crossing, the border patrol stopped the car.
The co-conspirator confessed that he know of the plan and Peters was arrested in Canada the next day.
Once Werschin learned that border patrol officers had stopped the co-conspirator, she immediately left South Beloit and traveled through multiple states, eventually crossing into Mexico.
Werschin faces maximum potential penalty of up to 5 years imprisonment and a fire of $250,000.
Sentencing for Werschin is scheduled for June 16.
Peters previously pled guilty and was sentenced to 26 years’ imprisonment for the original criminal charge.