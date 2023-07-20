Arrest made in connection with Judy Sprigler case, whose body was found in Beloit

Update: The City of Beloit Police Department has announced more details surrounding Sprigler.

On July 19 around 3:34 p.m., City of Beloit Police Department officers were called for a report of a death investigation located at Turtle Town Hall and Colley Roads in the City of Beloit.

A deceased female decomposed body was found outside in the area and there was no positive identification at the time of discovery.

After the autopsy, the female was identified as 37-year-old Beloit, Wisconsin resident Judy Sprigler.

The cause of death is pending toxicology results.

Through an investigation, 45-year-old Janesville resident Lawrence Parker Jr. was arrested for connection with the incident.

Parker is held at the Rock County Jail for the charge of Mutilating or Hiding a Corpse.

This is an ongoing investigation but the community is not at any risk.

Update: On the afternoon of Wednesday, July 19, human remains believed to be those of Sprigler were found by the South Beloit Police Department.

An investigation by the Rock County Medical Examiner will make the final confirmation on the remains.

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. — The South Beloit Police Department is trying to find 37-year-old Judy Sprigler.

Sprigler was last seen on Wednesday, July 12 leaving her home and has not been seen or heard from since.

If you have any information regarding Judy or her location, contact the South Beloit Police Department at 815-389-3491.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. Please reference South Beloit Police Department Case #SB23-001474.