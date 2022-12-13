South Beloit man sentenced to 14 years in prison on child pornography charges

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A 52-year-old South Beloit, Illinois man was sentenced today to 14 years in federal prison for having and transporting child pornography.
David Wittwer pleaded earlier this year to owning a computer and cell phone containing more than 600 images and videos of child pornography, including pictures of prepubescent minors engaged in sexually explicit content.
Wittwer also posted the pictures of child pornography to a website.
U.S. District Judge Iain D. Johnston handed down the sentence and ordered that it be followed by 15 years of court-supervised release.