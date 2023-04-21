Some varieties of Schnucks Pretzel Schticks recalled due to undeclared milk allergens

ST. LOUIS, Miss. — Schnuck Markets has released an allergy alert on select Schnucks Pretzel Schticks because the products may contain undeclared milk, which is a known allergen.
People who have an allergy or sensitivity to milk could run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.
Customers are urged to check their product for the following lot codes:
Schnucks Dill Pickle Pretzels Schticks
10 oz.
UPC: 41318-25268
Lot code: D0052023
Lot code: D0132023
Lot code: D0142023
Lot code: D1182022
Lot code: D1232022
Lot code: D1812022
Lot code: D1872022
Lot code: D2902022
Schnucks Honey Mustard Pretzels Schticks
10 oz.
UPC: 41318-25266
Lot code: D0112023
Lot code: D0172023
Lot code: D0182023
Lot code: D1582022
Lot code: D1932022
Lot code: D1942022
Lot code: D1952022
Lot code: D2882022
Affected products may be returned to the nearest Schnucks store for a full refund or exchange.
Customers may contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.