Some varieties of Schnucks Pretzel Schticks recalled due to undeclared milk allergens

By Kristin Crowley

ST. LOUIS, Miss. — Schnuck Markets has released an allergy alert on select Schnucks Pretzel Schticks because the products may contain undeclared milk, which is a known allergen.

People who have an allergy or sensitivity to milk could run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Customers are urged to check their product for the following lot codes:

Schnucks Dill Pickle Pretzels Schticks

10 oz.

UPC: 41318-25268

Lot code: D0052023

Lot code: D0132023

Lot code: D0142023

Lot code: D1182022

Lot code: D1232022

Lot code: D1812022

Lot code: D1872022

Lot code: D2902022

Schnucks Honey Mustard Pretzels Schticks

10 oz.

UPC: 41318-25266

Lot code: D0112023

Lot code: D0172023

Lot code: D0182023

Lot code: D1582022

Lot code: D1932022

Lot code: D1942022

Lot code: D1952022

Lot code: D2882022

Affected products may be returned to the nearest Schnucks store for a full refund or exchange.

Customers may contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.

