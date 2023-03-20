Some Illinois prisoners could see an end to life sentences in 2024

ROCKFORD — An end to life sentence for some prisoners across Illinois could come when new legislation goes into effect.
Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a law earlier this year allowing those sentenced to life in prison while under the age of 21 to become eligible for parole review. The requirements are to have served 40 years or more and to have been sentenced on or after June, 1st, 2019.
Senate Bill 2073, filed by Republican Sen. Seth Lewis, will serve as a parole review retro act revising that law. The revision will make inmates currently incarcerated also eligible for parole review. The Bill will go into effect on July 1st, 2024.
There is some concern on both sides of the aisle about the legislation.
Democratic Sen. Steve Stadelman believes the law could go under further review but is interested in exploring similar efforts for those convicted at a young age.
"The notion that we should re-examine sentences for young people in Illinois. I think that's an idea worth looking at. I think some experts believe juveniles are more capable of rehabilitation as they grow and mature,” said Stadelman.
However, Stadelman has concerns about how quickly the victims of those inmates will be notified, about the possibility of parole.
"I think the notification should be done at the local level being able to find these victims and let them know what’s taking place, because the last thing we want is for the victims to not find out, what’s happening, that there’s a parole opportunity, and they should have a chance to weigh in,” said Stadelman.
Republican Sen. Andrew Chesney is in complete disagreement with the bill and believes the focus should be on holding criminals accountable.
"Now they want to put forward mechanisms to allow those people to have a second chance and I don't believe they deserve it. I don't believe that someone that takes a life or rape a person deserves a second chance these people are animals and they correctly deserve to be behind a prison wall forever,” said Chesney.
Chesney continued to say,
“We emphasize too much with the criminal and not enough with the victim we have people who are doing horrific things in our country."