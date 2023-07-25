Some car details identified after man dies in Rockford hit-and-run

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A man is dead after a small white SUV hit him and ran from the scene on Sunday evening.

On Sunday, July 23 around 9:50 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to a call of a pedestrian hit by a car in the 3800 block of Broadway.

When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man in the road.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The vehicle that hit the man left the scene of the accident and has not yet been located.

The vehicle has been identified as a small white SUV.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD).