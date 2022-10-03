Some Borrowers Not Eligible For Student Debt Relief Plan

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Back in August the Biden Administration unveiled their Student Debt Relief Plan, hoping to bring financial assistance to many borrowers.
Without a set date, applications will be released sometime in the month of October but the administration made one change that could affect thousands.
The new changes announced at the end of September focused on federal loans that are privately owned.
That means Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) Program and Perkins Loans that were not consolidated prior to September 29th are not eligible for debt relief.
For more than 20 years Betsy Mayotee has been working for the student loan industry doing compliance and advocacy work.
She says this change in the debt relief program is a response from state lawsuits against the Biden Administration.
"A lot of what they were hanging their hat on were these FFEL loans , basically what the Department of Education did is they sacrificed the few for the many...it appears to me that they're trying to take a lot of teeth out of this lawsuit by suddenly announcing unless you consolidated before September 29th FFEL loans are not eligible for this debt relief," explains Betsy Mayotte, President and Founder of The Institute of Student Loan Advisors.
Despite these obstacles, the Federal Government is still looking for a fix.
"The Department of Ed has publicly stated they're still trying to find a solution for those borrowers but unless they can figure something out that won't put the rest of it at risk, I'm not sure how successfully they'll be," says Mayotte.
In the end, Betsy says the debt relief plan is much needed but only a band-aid to the bigger issue.
"The problem is the cost of higher education, you know the day after they forgive these loans they're going to start accruing again. And some people much smarter than me with numbers that estimate we'll be back up 1.7 trillion as early 2026," details 'Betsy.
If you are eligible for the student relief program here is what you can expect next.
Nearly 8 million borrowers may be eligible without applying because of income data already available to the Department of Education.
If not, the online form will open this month, no additional documentations will need to be uploaded.
Most borrowers can expect relief in about 6 weeks.
And borrowers are being advised to apply mid-November before the payment pause expires December 31st.
To be notified by email of when applications officially open up you can sign up on the Department of Education's subscription page.
For more information on the student debt relief program visit: https://studentaid.gov/debt-relief-announcement/one-time-cancellation
To sign up to receive an email notification of when applications open subscribe here: https://www.ed.gov/subscriptions