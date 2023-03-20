Soldier recovered after being POW/MIA since WWII

ROCKFORD— An MIA 29 year old private of Dixon who was killed during World War II has been accounted for. Army Private Myron Williams was officially accounted for on July 13, 2022 as announced by the Defense POW MIA Accounting Agency.
Williams was reported Missing in Action on November 16, 1944 while his unit was engaged in battle with German troops near Hürtgen, Germany in the Hürtgen Forest.
After recovery efforts through 1950, Williams was declared non-recoverable in 1951.
His remains were buried in Belgium in 1949 as X-5432 Neuville, which were exhumed in 2019 and were sent to an Air Force base in Nebraska for identification.
After using DNA testing, it was determined that the remains found in 1947, is Williams.
Army Private Myron Williams of Dixon, Illinois will be buried in Texas at a later date.