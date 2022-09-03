Sofas for Service provide furniture to veterans in need.

SOUTH BELOIT (WREX) -- Local organization fully furnishes apartments for retired veterans.
Sofas for service is a local Non-Profit that provides furniture for low-income veterans or veterans in need.
Pete Hestekin, who runs the charity, says he never thought he'd start something like this but after helping one veteran get back on their feet he couldn't stop.
"It's quite humbling when you walk into an empty home like we're doing today this home that we're furnishing. He has a TV and a chair that's basically it when we leave, he's got a furnished home”, said Hestekin.
Hestekin continued to say,
"Section eight housing with no furniture and I thought that's rather silly. So, I went to my church in Oclaire and asked for some furniture, previously I asked for some clothes and got it, asked for some furniture brought a pick-up load down to tulma and they said can you do that again".
Hestekin hopes that the work they are doing helps change veteran lives for the better.
"Imagine coming home to an empty apartment and what that will do to your spirit vs coming home to a furnished apartment how you feel about yourself and your self-worth a lot of times we got letters indicating this turned my life around now I feel like going out and finding a job or going to school”, said Hestekin.
Sofas for service have already helped over 600 veterans in the area,they are looking to bump that number even higher if they can get more help from volunteers.
For more information on the Non-Profit, you can visit their Facebook page or inform them of veterans in need through the organization's website.