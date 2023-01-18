SOAR gospel music awards happening in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The 6th annual SOAR Awards is coming back to the Coronado Performing Arts Center this March. In just five years, it has become the second largest award show in the genre of gospel music.
The televised award ceremony, highlighting gospel musicians across the U.S., has had tributes from notable names like Beyoncé and T.D. Jakes. Musical guests like Keke Wyatt, and15 time Grammy winner, Donald Lawrence have also had appearances at past shows.
"To have so many people from the community believe in it...we're so appreciative," said SOAR Radio Founder, Justin Francis.
Something of this scale with national attention, brings a lot of economic growth, especially to the Downtown Rockford area.
"With this one single event, you're going to see more than a $200,000 economic impact to the city of Rockford," said Rockford Mayor, Tom McNamara.
"That includes hotels, our retail, as well as our restaurants."
The event is set to take place on Monday, March 6, 2023, at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, at 7:00 p.m.. You can purchase your tickets on Ticketmaster's website, or at the Coronado Performing Arts Center box office.