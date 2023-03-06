'SOAR Awards' takes place Monday night

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The sixth annual SOAR Awards takes place Monday, March 6, at the Coronado Performing Arts Center. It is the second largest televised gospel music award in the U.S..
"People are coming from Paris, Spain, Brazil, New York, everywhere," SOAR Radio CEO, Justin Francis said.
"It brings revenue, not only to the Embassy [Suites], but to our downtown restaurants, to our neighboring businesses, but definitely, it brings people that have never been to our city, here."
Big gospel stars like The Clark Sisters and KeKe Wyatt will be taking the stage.
The evening will honor 15-time Grammy Nominee, songwriter, record producer and artist Donald Lawrence multi-award-winning performer Jekalyn Carr; and award-winning singer and songwriter Kierra Sheard.
The event will take place at the Coronado Performing Arts Center in Downtown Rockford at 7 p.m.. Doors open to the public at 6 p.m.. Tickets can be purchased here, or at the Coronado box office.