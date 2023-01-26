Snowfall brings benefits to Alpine Hills

The first significant snowfall of the year is bringing natural snow to the Snow Park at Alpine Hills.
"It's always nice to get that natural snow it kind of helps us not just be a patch a snow in the middle of a brown hill," said Snow Park at Alpine Hills Manager, Braden Hacker.
Although Alpine Hills does have snow machines on property, natural snow does bring benefits to the slopes.
"It's always nice to get some natural snow coming down. We are able to make our own snow and so we're able to be open regardless as long as the temperatures are staying relatively cold," said Hacker.
The Snow Park at Alpine Hills is open Thursday and Friday from 4-8 P.M. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 AM-8 P.M.