...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Accumulating wet snow expected. Total snow
accumulations ranging from 2 to 4 inches near the I-88
corridor, to 4 to 7 inches closer to the Wisconsin border.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Lee and De Kalb Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Untreated roads will become snow covered and travel
difficult, particularly this afternoon through 11 PM this
evening when the heaviest snow is expected to fall.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow rates are likely to peak near 1 inch
per hour this afternoon through early this evening. The
expected heavy, wet nature of the snow will make shoveling
hazardous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

Snow, heavy at times, continues through Friday morning

  • Updated
A few more inches of snow fall before midnight

Slushy snow will continue to accumulate across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin Thursday night, but it is not the only chance for snow we will see in the next few days.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Jo Daviess, Stephenson, and Carroll Counties in northwestern Illinois through 6 a.m. Friday.

Winter Weather Advisories remain in place for the rest of the area through Friday morning.

The heaviest snow showers throughout the evening will bring visibilities well below one mile. The heavy snow has also quickly accumulated on roadways so far this evening and will continue to do so throughout tonight as snowfall rates reach one inch per hour.

Heavy snow will last through 9 p.m., but snow showers will continue across the area after midnight. Snow will gradually end from west to east across the area before sunrise.

Snowfall totals look on track to be highest across northwestern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, with these areas getting between five and seven inches when all is said and done. Generally, four to six inches of snow are expected north of I-88, while areas south of I-88 look to receive between two and four inches of snow tonight.

The snow will be well out of here but clouds will stick around for our Friday, but it will feel chilly as temperatures only reach the middle 30s.

Cloudy skies will remain on Saturday ahead of another system, bringing us another round of snow Saturday night into Sunday morning. While this system will be weaker than tonight's storm, some snow may be able to stick on the roadways, making for some slick spots Sunday morning.

Temperatures will stay in the 30s one more day on Monday before the sun returns on Tuesday, helping us gradually warm up throughout the week, possibly making a run at 50 towards the St. Patrick's Day holiday on Friday.

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist from the Americal Meteorological Society, and his work has earned numerous awards including 3 regional Emmy awards.

