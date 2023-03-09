Snow, heavy at times, continues through Friday morning

Slushy snow will continue to accumulate across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin Thursday night, but it is not the only chance for snow we will see in the next few days.
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Jo Daviess, Stephenson, and Carroll Counties in northwestern Illinois through 6 a.m. Friday.
Winter Weather Advisories remain in place for the rest of the area through Friday morning.
The heaviest snow showers throughout the evening will bring visibilities well below one mile. The heavy snow has also quickly accumulated on roadways so far this evening and will continue to do so throughout tonight as snowfall rates reach one inch per hour.
Heavy snow will last through 9 p.m., but snow showers will continue across the area after midnight. Snow will gradually end from west to east across the area before sunrise.
Snowfall totals look on track to be highest across northwestern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, with these areas getting between five and seven inches when all is said and done. Generally, four to six inches of snow are expected north of I-88, while areas south of I-88 look to receive between two and four inches of snow tonight.
The snow will be well out of here but clouds will stick around for our Friday, but it will feel chilly as temperatures only reach the middle 30s.
Cloudy skies will remain on Saturday ahead of another system, bringing us another round of snow Saturday night into Sunday morning. While this system will be weaker than tonight's storm, some snow may be able to stick on the roadways, making for some slick spots Sunday morning.
Temperatures will stay in the 30s one more day on Monday before the sun returns on Tuesday, helping us gradually warm up throughout the week, possibly making a run at 50 towards the St. Patrick's Day holiday on Friday.