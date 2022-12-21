'Snow Emergency' declaration for Rockford puts odd/even parking

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford's Director of Public Works has declared a "Snow Emergency" for the City of Rockford.
Enforcement teams will be deployed to ticket offenders.
This is effective on Friday, December 22 at 8:00 a.m. for parking on the even-addressed side of streets.
Contractors are on standby and will start to plow residential streets when snow accumulates to approximately 2 inches in depth.
The odd/even parking will be in effect until the public works department considers the measure no longer necessary.
The department will provide updates to the snow emergency at appropriate times.
What does the odd/even parking mean to me?
For Rockford crews to remove snow and ice from city streets, there must be the ability to safely and effectively drive a plow up and down our streets.
If a snow or ice storm reaches the point that streets are becoming hard to clear, city officials can declare a Snow Emergency.
A Snow Emergency requires that cars be parked on the odd side of the street when the date ends in an odd number and on the even side of the street when the date ends on an even number.
For example, on January 5, you would park on the odd side of the street.
If the snow emergency goes into the next day, at 8:00 a.m., your car should be moved to the even side of the street.
Police will issue $60 parking tickets to cars parked on the wrong side of the street.
If it is snowing, it's safe to assume that the Odd/Even Parking measure is in effect.
The residential area between 20th Street west to South Harrison Avenue to Rural Street has been problematic for city crews to plow during past storms, due to vehicles parked on both sides of the street.
The City encourages citizens in the area to move their cars either off the street entirely or to the appropriate side of the street as specified by by the odd/even parking.
Points to remember
- If your street is marked as "No Parking" on one side of the street, the Snow Emergency Declaration allows you to park legally in the restricted area during the time that the Snow Emergency Declaration is in effect.
- Do not assume that you can move your car when the street is plowed.
- All cars must be moved to the correct side of the street at 8:00 a.m.
- The City of Rockford or its contractors are not responsible for plowing alleyways.
Any questions? Call:
- Mitch Leatherby, 779-348-7631
- Kyle Saunders, 779-348-7371