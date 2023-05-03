Small Business Week and Month in the Stateline

ROCKFORD — Small Business Month and Week are currently underway and local business owners want to emphasize the importance of community support.
In the Stateline, one business owner wants this time period to remind the city's residents of what they have to offer here in their area.
"Having May be Small Business Month hopefully means that people think less about Amazon and more about us and the people who put our dollars back into the community and take the time to bring more things into our city," said Liz Schaer, the owner of Rooted in Rockford's North End.
For local businesses that stay open long past their opening, they can face rewarding and difficult times, said one business.
"It's a really unexplainable feeling. You get really excited because it's a step in the right direction but there's also a lot of work and strategizing and planning that go into it to make it possible and to give it the longevity that it needs in order to create awareness and build up the foot traffic, etcetera," said Ashley Villarreal, the owner of Wonderland Sweets.
Small Business Week continues through Sunday.
Small Business Month will last through the end of May.