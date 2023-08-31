Small Business Administration and Representative Sorensen hold small business roundtable

ROCKFORD — Congressmen Eric Sorensen and the United States Small Business Administration visited Downtown Rockford Thursday. They hosted a roundtable with local businesses and toured local businesses.
This was done as a way to learn more about how they utilize U.S. Small Business Administration funding.
One of the concerns discussed at this morning's roundtable was how to go about receiving resources and creating the relationships to make the process smoother. And when it comes to local businesses' success, the U.S. Small Business Administration said going beyond just the idea to form these relationships can make all the difference.
"Small businesses really are the heart of the communities but they need the capital," Isabella Casillas Guzman, the administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration said. "We found out they need the connections. They need the networks. They need the support from trusted advisors."
For local business, Octane, any of those resources they can receive is beneficial.
"We've gone through some tough times through the pandemic and as far as funding, all the PPPs and their grants did help," Octane owner, Patrick Alberto said. "Help us survive but we're still not out of the woods yet."
One of the resources in-place and discussed at the roundtable is offered by the U.S. Small Business Administration, something local business, Classic Cuts, plans to take advantage of.
"Everything that can help expand your business is vital and SBA with the online portal is vital for us," Classic Cuts owner, Daquan Neal said.
And beyond just the website, the roundtable helped to form the networks, hopefully making that resource that much better.
"Normally we go to the website and you apply so having direct connections with the people in the office is a huge help because you don't have to go through the website and through all of the forms. They can help us find things or look for certain grants or any other opportunities that we may need," Jarrod Hennis, owner of Rockford Art Deli said.
And for Congressmen Sorensen, some questions will be kept in mind when it comes to ensuring the success of these local spots.
"And then how do we make sure that the network is there in place to help these succeed? How do we get these off the ground? How do we get the doors open? What is preventing somebody who has a really great idea of making it in Rockford?" Sorensen said.