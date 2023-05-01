 Skip to main content
Sky Carp come back to Beloit as Midwest League's hottest team

BELOIT (WREX) - The Sky Carp return to ABC Supply Stadium as the hottest team in the Midwest league on Tuesday. The Sky Carp have a record of 14-6 and have yet to lose a series on the young season. They'll look to bring that momentum to Beloit for their 6 game series against West Michigan.  

