Ski Broncs Water Ski Show Team set to host National Show Ski Championship

LOVES PARK — The Ski Broncs Water Ski Show Team will be hosting the National Show Ski Championship this weekend in Loves Park.
Six total teams will be competing in the event with both individual and team competitions taking place.
The tournament does not always take place in the Stateline, making this year that much more impactful both now and moving forward.
"It's not always in Rockford so we're very lucky to have the national tournament in Loves Park this year. This weekend, the Division Two. Next summer we will have both the regional and the Division One national competition here in Loves Park," said President of the Ski Broncs, Wendy Seerup.
Aside from the competition, the Ski Broncs have one other major goal in mind with their performances.
"Our very favorite part is entertaining the community for sure. We're basically a bunch of performers and we love to put on a show with costumes and music and entertainment and to see people clapping and happy and excited about what we do makes us... it makes it all worthwhile," Seerup said.
The tournament will take place beginning at 7:00 am both Saturday and Sunday at Shorewood Park.