Ski Broncs' Last Show Of The Year

LOVES PARK (WREX) — For more than 50 years the Ski Broncs have been creating memories for the whole family.
One young performer tells us her grandpa, brother, and uncle all skied for the organization. "This is my family, I come down here every night and its so much fun."
With a packed stand and perfect weather, residents from all across town got to see a spectacular show by the all-volunteer ski team.
Event goers got to see aerial stunts, twirling show stoppers, and building pyramids.
When I asked some performers if they feared being at the top of the pyramid, they actually said it's so much fun.
But it was a bittersweet day as the Ski Broncs performed for the last time this season.
One performer told us, "I'm pretty emotional about it these are like second family to me, I actually see them more than my own family."
Earlier this year Shorewood Park secured funding for renovations.
Ski Broncs President Shane Theiss tells 13 WREX how the project is much needed.
"Its been much needed, this park was last done in 1986 so things need to be redone so it id going to be good improvement, its going to put us on the map and the goal is to host the world tournament so its something we're striving for for sure," says Shane.
