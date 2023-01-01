Six people hurt, two seriously, after multiple overnight crashes in Rock County

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WREX) — The Rock County Sheriff's Office says slippery road conditions likely played a role in two separate crashes just minutes apart which hurt six people, including two who were sent to a Madison hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The first crash happened on W. U.S. 14 near N. Burdick Rd. near Janesville just after 1 a.m. Sunday.
The Rock County Sheriff's Office says a truck going west on Highway 14 lost control due to the slippery road conditions and slid into the eastbound lanes. An SUV, driven by a 37-year-old woman from Janesville, going east on Highway 14 hit the truck as it was sliding.
The driver of the truck, a 17-year-old from Janesville, was taken to Mercyhealth Hospital and later taken to UW Hospital in Madison with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the SUV as well as two passengers, both men, were also taken to Mercyhealth Hospital in Janesville for treatments of injuries from the crash.
That stretch of W. Highway 14 was closed for around 90 minutes to clean up the crash.
Just 15 minutes later, another crash happened on N. U.S. 14 near W. Holt Rd. in the Town of Union.
According to the Rock County Sheriff's Office, an SUV going south on Highway 14 lost control and began to slide into the northbound lane. A northbound Rock County Highway Dept. plow truck, driven by a 43-year-old Janesville man, hit the SUV.
The SUV, according to the Sheriff's Office, split in half, with the rear end of the car going into a ditch while the front end came to rest in the southbound lane. The SUV driver, a 23-year-old Brooklyn, Wis. man, later got out of his car.
Just minutes later, another car going south on Hwy 14 hit the front end of the SUV involved in the previous crash. The front end of the SUV then hit the driver of the SUV, who was standing on the roadway.
The man was thrown into a ditch where the front end of the SUV landed on top of him, pinning him underneath. He was taken to UW Hospital in Madison with life-threatening injuries and arrested for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
The driver of the third car was treated for minor injuries by EMS personnel at the scene and released. The driver of the plow truck was not hurt in the crash.
The Rock County Sheriff's Office says that section of N. Highway 14 was shut down for around two hours after the crashes.
Both incidents are still under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff's Office.