Six Flags Great America to welcome Sky Striker in 2024

GURNEE, Ill. — Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world's largest regional theme park company, has announced new rides and experiences coming more than a dozen parks across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee will see Sky Striker, a massive pendulum ride, coming in 2024.

Sky Striker will take riders 172 feet into the air and swing through the sky at speeds of up to 75 miles per hour.

130-degree swings are up next, as riders can take in views of Six Flags Great America, nearly going upside down.

As the ride swings, it also spins, adding another thrill dimension to the experience.

Riders returning to to the ground will encounter a "freefall sensation like no other," creating a stomach drop feeling.