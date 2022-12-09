Single-car crash in rural DeKalb County sends driver to Rockford hospital

DEKALB COUNTY (WREX) — Authorities say a Chicago woman was sent to a Rockford hospital after she was thrown from her car in a crash late Thursday night.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says Deputies were called to a one-car crash on Cherry Valley Rd. west of Glidden Rd. in rural northern DeKalb County just after 11 p.m. Thursday.
Authorities say the car, driven by a 29-year-old Chicago woman, was going east on Cherry Valley Rd. when it drove off of the road and into a ditch.
The car then collided with a farm entrance, causing it to go airborne and roll over at least once. The car later came to a rest on its roof in the ditch and caught fire.
Authorities say the driver was found lying in the ditch to the west of the car's wreckage.
She was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb and later flown to OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford for treatment of her injuries.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's office says the driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash. She was charged with DUI and Improper Lane Usage and released to the care of OSF St. Anthony's.
Updates on her condition have not been released by authorities.