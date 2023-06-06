Sick Summer 2023 hit the track at Byron Dragway for day two

BYRON, Ill. — The smell of burnt rubber, motor oil, and the occasional hotdog took over Byron Tuesday morning as Sick Summer 2023 was in town.
The drag and drive event brings in over 200 street legal drag cars to test their performance and durability. The cars began their week in Cordova Illinois on Monday before heading to Byron for day two.
"You got all these racecars here after everybody just did that 80 mile drive from Cordova with these cars," said Tom Bailey a Sick Summer Promoter. "This kind of takes it back to the roots back when everybody didn't have dedicated race cars, like literally your daily driver was your race car."
The racers don't have support vehicles following them with large trailers but instead the drivers tow small trailers with everything they need for the week. However, if there is a problem racing sponsors like PEAK Antifreeze can help out to get them back to the track.
"Everybody's here to help each other if a participant needs something, we're here to help them," said Brain Bohlander director of marketing for PEAK Antifreeze. "We help them source different things, whether it's our products or other people's product as well."
The best part of a week like this it's open to anyone wanting to take a fast pass. Mike Cole signed up with this being a bucket list item for him.
"We've been all over a couple of days and it is an amazing vibe," said Cole. "It's more of like an endurance test and kind of survival and kind of anxiety inducing to not being able to have some of the stuff you typically have to support you when racing."
Day two did see rain come wash out the track before a whole session could be done resulting in all track times being scratched.
The racers packed up and headed to Great Lakes Dragway in Wisconsin for day three track time.