Shoppers prepare for higher grocery bills as Illinois' Grocery Tax suspension ends July 1st

ROCKFORD — Illinois' grocery tax has been suspended for almost a year but that all comes to an end July 1st.
The 1% grocery tax was suspended last July as a way to help families struggling with rising costs of groceries.
Now shoppers are coming to terms with the end of those benefits.
“I believe the groceries are already high enough for prices and I don't think we should do the taxes anymore because we pay enough for the food,” says Rita Streit.
Patrick Davis says for shoppers on a fixed income like him it makes things a little more difficult.
“I know a lot of people that it's going to hurt more than I am because I am retired and have a pension but some people who don't work are just going to make it harder for them," he explains.
While the tax suspension has saved shoppers one percent or one dollar for every $100 spent over the last year, Streit is hoping for a more permanent solution.
“Older people can't afford groceries and with the tax added on they won't be able to buy much. I just think they need to consider this and put no more taxes. It would be nice if it was never taxed again, but if they could hold off for another year that'd be great,” Streit adds.
Davis says for now he's just going to have to live with the price hike.
“It's inevitable that they're going to do it so there's not much we can do about it,” said Davis.
The tax suspension was predicted to save taxpayers up to $400 million through the year.
The final day of the tax holiday is June 30.