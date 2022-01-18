Shoppers can win prizes in Freeport Winter Mania Punch Card program

FREEPORT (WREX) — Downtown Freeport is giving the community a reason to shop and dine.
The Greater Freeport Partnership launched their Winter Mania Punch Card program last week. This promotion offers prizes to shop and eat at nearly 20 establishments in Downtown Freeport through Feb. 28.
“The Downtown Freeport Winter Mania Punch Card offers incentives for shoppers to grab those items they didn’t get for the holidays and check out all of the great locations in downtown,” said Partnership Brand Director Nicole Haas.
Winter Mania punch cards can be picked up at any participating location. With each purchase of at least $5, a sticker will be placed on the card. When 10 spaces are filled, completed cards can be dropped off at the Greater Freeport Partnership office: 110 W. Main St., Freeport for a chance to win $200 in Partnership Cash, downtown baskets and merchandise.
A list of participating locations can be found here.