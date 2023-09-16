Police arrest South Beloit man in connection to fatal shooting of 10 year-old

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. — Police today arrested a South Beloit man charged with child endangerment following a fatal shooting Friday.

On Sept. 15, around 8:00 P.M., Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department Deputies responded to the 200 block of Townline Avenue, South Beloit for a shooting.

After arriving, a 10 year-old boy was found suffering from a gunshot wound. The boy was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Besides child endangerment, Jose M. Sandovaltenorio, 30, is charged with having no firearms owners identification card (FOID).

These charges against Jose M. Sandovaltenorio are merely accusations and he should be presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Stay with 13 WREX for the latest on this developing story.

Sept. 15:

WINNEBAGO COUNTY -- The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting.

Sheriff's deputies ask that you avoid the 200 block of Townline Road South Beloit while they investigate.

There is no threat to the public.

Authorities plan to release more details when available.