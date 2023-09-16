 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the
following county, Winnebago.

* WHEN...Until 1100 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 829 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated nearly stationary
thunderstorms producing very heavy rain. Up to 2 inches of
rain have fallen between Shirland and Durand.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
South Beloit, Rockton, Winnebago, Pecatonica, Durand, Seward,
Harrison and Shirland.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Police arrest South Beloit man in connection to fatal shooting of 10 year-old

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. — Police today arrested a South Beloit man charged with child endangerment following a fatal shooting Friday.

On Sept. 15, around 8:00 P.M., Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department Deputies responded to the 200 block of Townline Avenue, South Beloit for a shooting.

After arriving, a 10 year-old boy was found suffering from a gunshot wound. The boy was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Besides child endangerment, Jose M. Sandovaltenorio, 30, is charged with having no firearms owners identification card (FOID).

These charges against Jose M. Sandovaltenorio are merely accusations and he should be presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Stay with 13 WREX for the latest on this developing story.

Sept. 15:

WINNEBAGO COUNTY -- The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting.

Sheriff's deputies ask that you avoid the 200 block of Townline Road South Beloit while they investigate.

There is no threat to the public.

Authorities plan to release more details when available.

