Shooting in downtown Rockford raises concerns among community members

ROCKFORD — The Rockford Police Department responded to a shooting in the 200 block of W. State Street early Sunday morning in downton Rockford.

Around 9:40 p.m., Rockford Police said in a tweet the 24-Year-old man died from his injuries sustained in the shooting.

Landlords and Co-Owners of the Richardson Building on W. State through B&B Properties, Kyle and Marge Bever, are concerned for the safety of their tenants and others who live nearby.

"It concerns me for the safety of everybody that's downtown. It concerns me for the business downtown, our own included. We are very concerned because that's the kind of trouble that drives people away,” said Kyle Bever.

"I am very concerned not just for the people in our building and our business but neighbors who are negatively impacted by this. The folks who live over at the Luther Center have limited choices, and here they are in the middle of this,” said Marge Bever.

Gro Community is a mental health organization new to Rockford, specializing in trauma from the effects of gun violence. Clinical Therapist Marcellous Pollards says this type of activity can have a long-lasting impact on people in the community.

"it is traumatizing just hearing gunshots or even seeing a gun. Your thinking about what if I die? What if I'm next? That's all racing through your mind,” said Pollards.

Pollard expressed that he also has a loved one living near West State Street.

“To wake up today and have someone telling me there was a shooting by me, I'm thinking about them and what's going on in their mind because it happened right under them,” said Pollards.

13 WREX is continuing to search for more information about this investigation.