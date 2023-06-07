Sheriff searching for police impersonator who stopped motorist in rural Baileyville

BAILEYVILLE. Ill. — On May 30, a police impersonator stopped a female motorist in the area of South Baileyville Road and East German Valley Road in rural Baileyville around 6:20 a.m.
The Stephenson County Sheriff's Office was able to culminate the following description of the suspect:
- White male
- 30-40 years old
- Heavy-set
- 5"10 to 6' tall
- Short dark har
- Thick dark color mustache
- Bushy eyebrows
- Wearing a tan button-up shirt with dark pants, a star-shaped badge and a square name plate.
The female motorist was told that she was stopped for "almost speeding," as well as for a registration light infraction.
However, daylight conditions at the time of the stop would have made it nearly impossible to see the lighting infraction.
During the stop, the suspect asked for the female motorist's driver's license and insurance information.
The suspect briefly reviewed the driver's license and insurance information at the driver's window.
The suspect's car was described as:
- White SUV (Unknown make/model)
- Yellow stripe on the side
- Black brush guard mounted on the front of the car
- Light bar mounted on top in a manner in which it extended past both car front doors. The bar was not activated at the time of the stop.
- Red/blue lights mounted on the front grill of the suspect's car were activated at the time of the stop.
If anyone has any information this case, they should contact the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers.
Tips can be submitted to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers by phone to: 1-866-TIPS NOW, through the Stateline Area Crime Stoppers “P3 Tips” mobile phone app, or online at: www.statelineareacrimestoppers.com.
Tipsters to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers always remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office case number for this investigation is: 23-6114.