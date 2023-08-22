Sheriff searching for information on car involved in Winnebago hit-and-run

WINNEBAGO, Ill. — On Sunday, August 20 around 11:00 a.m., the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department responded to reports of an accident with injuries involving a bicycle.

The accident happened in the 9500 block of Cunningham Road.

Once officers arrived on the scene, the 60-year-old man was found in a ditch suffering from serious injuries.

Investigation shows that the victim was riding his bicycle eastbound when he was hit by an eastbound car.

The car did not stop and drove away from the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where is currently in critical but stable condition.

The case is being investigated by the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 815-282-2600 or Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.