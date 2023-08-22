 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /NOON
EDT/ WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot and humid conditions with afternoon heat
index values of 110 to 115 expected, with locally higher values
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From 11 AM CDT /noon EDT/ Wednesday to 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Sheriff searching for information on car involved in Winnebago hit-and-run

Map: 9500 Cunningham Road
Google Earth

WINNEBAGO, Ill. — On Sunday, August 20 around 11:00 a.m., the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department responded to reports of an accident with injuries involving a bicycle.

The accident happened in the 9500 block of Cunningham Road.

Once officers arrived on the scene, the 60-year-old man was found in a ditch suffering from serious injuries. 

Investigation shows that the victim was riding his bicycle eastbound when he was hit by an eastbound car. 

The car did not stop and drove away from the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where is currently in critical but stable condition.

The case is being investigated by the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 815-282-2600 or Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

