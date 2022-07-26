Sheet Metal Workers Local 219 awards local students with scholarship giveaway

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- A local sheet metal company gave away thousands of dollars in scholarship money.
Sheet Metal Workers Local 219 handed out over $57,000 in scholarship money Tuesday evening.
One scholarship recipient said he understands just how much this is going to benefit their academic futures.
"It means a lot to me, it means a lot that they were able to give out that amount of money and I know it's helping a lot of people including me so it means a lot,"
The money was distributed to 38 local students and they got $1,500 each.