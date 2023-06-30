Sexual and Domestic Violence Crisis Center sees federal funding cuts

OGLE --- Over 30 Sexual and Domestic Violence Crisis Centers will see over 60 percent federal funding for the next three years from the Victims of Crimes Act, used to provide programs and resources to victims.
HOPE of Ogle County is one of the many the see these cuts just one day before the cut deadline, July 1st.
"We did receive our cut and were aware of it was now over 60 percent of those VOCA funds and VAWA funds combined," said Ruth Carter, Executive Director of HOPE Ogle County.
"Now we have to recreate quite a change for our agency and need to be more creative on what we were going to do to keep all of our services in place."
Along with HOPE losing over $300,000, certain cuts include letting of administrative employees, losing more office and meeting spaces and traveling counselors, that meet with victims in underserved areas.
Carter says the good news out of all this is some services will continue to help their 400 plus clients.
Currently, HOPE has minimal funding from smaller grants but needs more help from the community with donations to gain all the proper resources.
"We will be having our 40-year celebration in October and that will be a form of a fundraiser," added Carter.
"We are working on setting up the date for that so folks will be able to support us that way."
Other ways to donated is through the HOPE Ogle County website here, on their Facebook page and donating to their thrift store, HOPE's Chest.