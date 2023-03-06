Severe Weather Preparedness Week begins in Illinois

ROCKFORD — Today marks the start of Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Illinois and Indiana.
This week is celebrated each Spring and is a chance to increase awareness and response to severe weather.
Severe Weather Watches and Warnings have some key differences.
Lee Carlow, a meterologist for the National Weather Service Chicago said there are distinctions between the two.
"Ultimately the distinction comes down to a few things. A Watch means that severe weather conditions are possible in and around the area while a Warning indicates that the severe weather threat is imminent, is ongoing, or we have high confidence that it's going to be occurring shortly," Carlaw said.
The National Weather Service also said a Severe Weather Watch does not necessarily call for changes to be made in your schedule but being prepared is still key.
"We genuinely tell people you probably don't need to change much about your day-to-day or what you're doing when a Watch comes out. That should be your indication to probably go thru your mental checklist about your severe weather preparedness plan," Carlaw said.
They said Severe Weather Watches can come without warning, making the need to be prepared that much greater.
"One point I want to make is occasionally watches do come out with little or even no lead time. Severe weather may be ongoing so that's definitely something to be aware of. Just take a look at the radar, take a look at your favorite weather app when that Watch comes up to make that distinction," Carlaw said.
Carlaw says overall the point of this week is to get people thinking and preparing with their plan should severe weather impact their area.
"This is most of the battle here is the preparedness and the planning and the thinking about the things that we hopefully never have to encounter in our life and never have to deal with but this is the point of Illinois and Indiana's Severe Weather Preparedness Week, to get folks thinking about that stuff," Carlaw said.
Severe Weather Preparedness Week continues through Friday. 13 WREX will be keeping you updated with stories this week on how to stay safe and prepared should severe weather impact your area.