Several wild animals found in DeKalb County home with woman and child living in it

SANDWICH, Ill. (WREX) — State and local authorities are continuing to investigate after "numerous wild animals" were found in a DeKalb County home where police say a woman and child live.
Illinois Conservation Police says a yearlong investigation into the case led to the obtaining of a search warrant of a home in the 1000 block of Spruce St. in Sandwich.
Numerous law enforcement agencies, including the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office and Sandwich Police, searched the home Tuesday morning, finding "numerous illegally obtained wild animals" inside the home.
Police found caged snakes in the basement of the house, three of which had died. They also found domestic rabbits in the backyard without water.
Also inside the home were 12 raccoons, seven opossums, two squirrels, two turtles, a chipmunk and a skunk.
Conservation police say all of the animals have been removed and taken to a licensed rehabilitator.
Authorities say a 33-year-old woman living in the home was allegedly a licensed state wildlife rehabilitator, but the license was later found to be fake. No arrests have been made.
Boxes of wildlife parts were also found in the house and the woman is said to be selling those parts online. Police say she does not have an Illinois hunting or fishing license.
Police have also contacted the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services because a child lives in the home, where conditions have been deemed unhealthy.
Illinois Conservation Police say their investigation into the case will continue.