Seven people injured after Sunday morning shooting in Rockford

Multiple people suffered non-life threatening injuries after a shooting happened in the 600 block of Fisher Avenue early Sunday morning.

Around 3:45 a.m., Rockford Police officers responded to reports of shots fired and multiple gunshot victims.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found multiple gunshot victims suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims were six women and one man who were all taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Witnesses reported that there was a house party at the scene when an SUV drove by and fired multiple rounds.