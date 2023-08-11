Senator Steve Stadelman celebrates 55 Rockford students for completing Summer Book Club challenge

ROCKFORD — Senator Steve Stadelman celebrated the end of his Summer Book Club. The club encouraged students to read eight books in eight weeks.
Friday the Boys and Girls Club of Rockford Fairgrounds Unit were celebrated with Senator Stadelman reading, presenting certificates, and a pizza party for completing the challenge.
Stadelman has held this challenge for several years and hopes it is able to help students far beyond just this summer.
"We face a lot of challenges in our community and I think education fundamentally is the key to solving a lot of problems. If kids stay in school, continue to learn, they're going to be better off in the long run, our community will be better off in the long run. So I know this is a small part of it for what we can do. It's a pizza party but maybe it can have longer term benefits down the road," Stadelman said.
Stadelman also says holding this challenge in the summer is especially important for keeping the students on track academically.
"It's easy during the summer to kind of loose track academically and kids don't want to focus on school and that makes it tougher when they return to classes in a couple weeks if they haven't kept up with their reading and this is just a way to encourage them to keep it up," Stadelman said.
Any students who live in the 34th legislative district is able to participate in this challenge.