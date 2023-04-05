Senator Durbin, Representative Underwood visit NIU to announce $1.5 million for microchip lab, training

DEKALB, Ill. — US Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) and US Representative Lauren Underwood (D-IL 14) visited Northern Illinois University's College of Engineering and Engineering Technology (CEET) Wednesday to announce $1.5 million in funding for the microchip lab.
The federal funding was secured through Congressionally-directed spending this year for updated technology and equipment to turn a pre-existing microchip lab space into a modern engine for workplace development and innovation.
Funding will assist with microchip research, design, and small business innovation and prototyping.
“NIU continues to build leaders in the microchip industry,” said Durbin. “Their state-of-the-art lab will spur workforce development opportunities and support the needs of Illinois businesses. I’ll continue to advocate for federal funds to support microchip innovation and look forward to seeing what NIU students and faculty accomplish once their lab is fully upgraded.”
“I was proud to tour Northern Illinois University’s Microelectronics Research and Development Lab alongside Senator Durbin to celebrate the $1.5 million we secured for the university,” said Underwood.
“We are facing a global shortage of the microchips that power our everyday electronics, and this federal funding is a critical step toward addressing that shortage, supporting microchip research and development, and providing new STEM opportunities for NIU’s student body.”
“I thank Senator Durbin and Congresswoman Underwood for their support of our microchip fabrication lab,” said President Lisa C. Freeman.
“This grant allows NIU to fulfill all aspects of its mission. We will graduate diverse professionals capable of meeting the needs of the chip industry close to home and across the nation. Moreover, it will allow NIU to support industry partners and regional economic development.”
NIU students will be able to utilize the funding to focus on microelectronic devices, microelectromechanical systems, and chemical and biological sensors to help the needs of local industries through workforce development and training.
This type of workforce development is important in developing skills needed in emerging industries built on technologies of the future.