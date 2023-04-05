Senator Durbin, Representative Underwood visit NIU to announce $1.5 million for microchip lab, training

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Illinois...

Rock River At Afton affecting Rock and Winnebago Counties.

Fox River Near Berlin affecting Green Lake County.

Fox River Lower Near New Munster affecting Lake and Kenosha
Counties.

Wisconsin River At Portage affecting Columbia County.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 400 AM CDT.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT UNTIL
FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Rock River at Afton.

* WHEN...From late Thursday night until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.1 feet, Floodwaters affect property of a home on
South Christian Road on the east side of the river in the Afton
area.  There is minor erosional flood damage to lowland and
agricultural land in the Afton and Janesville areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 8.7 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 8.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Friday morning and continue rising to a crest of 9.2
feet early Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
9.2 feet on 03/14/1944.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging
locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past
precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted
precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours
in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the
future from October through March.

(Stages in ft.)       Bank-       Latest         Forecast stages
-               Flood full       observed        ...for 1 pm...
Location        stage stage     stage/time    Thu  Fri  Sat  Sun
Afton           9.0   8.0   8.72  3 pm 4/05   8.8  9.0  9.0  9.2

-                    Highest       24 hour change
-                    observed      in river stage
-                    stage in        (ft.) up to     Highest stage
-                    the last      latest observed    forecast in
-                     7 days            stage         next 7 days
Afton           8.76  4 am 4/05        -0.01       9.20  7 pm 4/11


&&

Senator Durbin, Representative Underwood visit NIU to announce $1.5 million for microchip lab, training

  • Updated
  • 0
23-CEET-Durbin_Underwood_Visit-0405-WD-058.jpg
Wade Duerkes

DEKALB, Ill. — US Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) and US Representative Lauren Underwood (D-IL 14) visited Northern Illinois University's College of Engineering and Engineering Technology (CEET) Wednesday to announce $1.5 million in funding for the microchip lab.

The federal funding was secured through Congressionally-directed spending this year for updated technology and equipment to turn a pre-existing microchip lab space into a modern engine for workplace development and innovation.

Funding will assist with microchip research, design, and small business innovation and prototyping.

“NIU continues to build leaders in the microchip industry,” said Durbin. “Their state-of-the-art lab will spur workforce development opportunities and support the needs of Illinois businesses. I’ll continue to advocate for federal funds to support microchip innovation and look forward to seeing what NIU students and faculty accomplish once their lab is fully upgraded.”

“I was proud to tour Northern Illinois University’s Microelectronics Research and Development Lab alongside Senator Durbin to celebrate the $1.5 million we secured for the university,” said Underwood.

“We are facing a global shortage of the microchips that power our everyday electronics, and this federal funding is a critical step toward addressing that shortage, supporting microchip research and development, and providing new STEM opportunities for NIU’s student body.”

“I thank Senator Durbin and Congresswoman Underwood for their support of our microchip fabrication lab,” said President Lisa C. Freeman.

“This grant allows NIU to fulfill all aspects of its mission. We will graduate diverse professionals capable of meeting the needs of the chip industry close to home and across the nation. Moreover, it will allow NIU to support industry partners and regional economic development.”

NIU students will be able to utilize the funding to focus on microelectronic devices, microelectromechanical systems, and chemical and biological sensors to help the needs of local industries through workforce development and training.

This type of workforce development is important in developing skills needed in emerging industries built on technologies of the future.

Recommended for you