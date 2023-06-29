Senator Dick Durbin visits Rockford to discuss Rockford Mass Transit District funding

ROCKFORD — On Thursday morning, Senator Dick Durbin visited Rockford for a press conference on the federal funding he helped secure for the Rockford Mass Transit District.
The funding will help them shift their local public transit fleets to zero and low emission transit buses.
Senator Dick Durbin also explained why this change is needed now more than ever.
"Floods to droughts to fires, we're paying a heavy price for the environment as it's currently changing. So, making an investment today in something that is sensible, functional, and practical is really going to pay off in the long run," Durbin said.
The total amount of funding that will be used for this transition is $6.3 million.