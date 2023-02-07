Senator Dick Durbin talks rural Illinois health care workforce shortages

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today met with Illinois members of the National Rural Health Association (NRHA) to discuss the challenges hospitals and health care providers in rural communities face.
During their meeting, Durbin heard more about how the health care workforce shortages are impacting hospitals’ ability to adequately meet the needs of patients.
“Every day, our health care workers risk their own health and face burnout in order to care for their patients. But with fewer people entering the health care workforce, Illinois hospitals, especially those in rural communities, are strained,” said Durbin.
“In my conversation with Illinois members of the National Rural Health Association today, we discussed how the federal government can offer support to the health care workforce to ensure that patients have access to the best care possible.”
Attending the meeting were representatives from:
Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network (Princeton)
Illinois Rural Health Association (Columbia)
Genesis Medical Center (Aledo)
Gibson Area Hospital (Gibson City)
Lawrence County Memorial Hospital (Lawrenceville)
Franklin Hospital (Benton)
Taylorville Memorial Hospital (Taylorville)
Wabash General Hospital (Mt. Carmel)
University of Illinois’ National Center for Rural Health Professionals (Rockford)
Arukah Behavioral Health Institute (Princeton)
SIU School of Medicine (Springfield)
Illinois Health & Hospital Association (Springfield)