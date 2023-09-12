Senator Dick Durbin speaks in support of nation's autoworkers

WASHINGTON — Today U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) urged the United Auto Workers and the Big Three Automakers (General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis) to negotiate in good faith to reach an agreement before Thursday.

On July 12, UAW and the Big Three Automakers started contract negotiations to determine their next four-year labor deal, but have no yet come to an agreement.

“Since it was founded nearly 90 years ago, UAW has fought for—and won—victories that have helped to strengthen America’s working families. UAW has won better pay for its members, safer working conditions, employer-funded pensions, health insurance, educational benefits—and more. UAW helped to allow autoworkers and their families to buy homes, take vacations, send their children to college, and retire with dignity,” Durbin said.

During his speech, Durbin stated that 61 GM, Ford, and Stellantis plants have closed or idled since 2003, and thousands of jobs have been lost.

In February, Stellantis laid off 1,350 workers at the idled Belvidere Assembly Plant in Belvidere, Illinois.

“This was devastating, not just to the families and their workers, but to the community, and I hope Stellantis will reconsider its decision,” said Durbin. “Workers are fed up. Earlier this year, autoworkers struggled to breathe in factories across Illinois and other states, due to unprecedented wildfire smoke from Canada. Now they are saying in this negotiation: enough.”