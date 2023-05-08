 Skip to main content
Senator Chesney starts summer reading program for 1st-6th graders

  • Updated
By Breane Lyga

ROCKFORD — Senator Andrew Chesney (R-Freeport) is encouraging 45th district 1st through 6th graders to participate in his 8-book summer reading program. Reading logs are due back at the Senator's office on August 4th, and will be invited to an ice cream party to celebrate the students' successes. Books over 200 pages will count as two books. Reading logs are available at District 45 Libraries, including the Rockford Public Library, and the Freeport Public Library or below. 

