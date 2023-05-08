ROCKFORD — Senator Andrew Chesney (R-Freeport) is encouraging 45th district 1st through 6th graders to participate in his 8-book summer reading program. Reading logs are due back at the Senator's office on August 4th, and will be invited to an ice cream party to celebrate the students' successes. Books over 200 pages will count as two books. Reading logs are available at District 45 Libraries, including the Rockford Public Library, and the Freeport Public Library or below.
Senator Chesney starts summer reading program for 1st-6th graders
- Susanna Kemerling
-
- Updated
- 0
Susanna Kemerling
5 PM Producer/ Assignment Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today