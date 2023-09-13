 Skip to main content
Sen. Dick Durbin continues to push the FDA on vaping regulations

Senator Dick Durbin

WREX — Senator Dick Durbin is continuing to ask the Food and Drug Administration to regulate unlawfully marked vaping products. This comes two years after a court-ordered deadline to review them. 

Durbin also said he has sent eight letters to the FDA posing questions about their enforcement actions and regulatory process.

And when it comes to the senator still waiting for a change to be made, he said his frustration continues to grow. 

"They cannot be sold in the United States, these vaping products, unless they prove they're good for public health. They can't prove that. The FDA knows that but has done nothing. And as a result, all these products are for sale and kids are being hooked by it, by the addictive qualities of these vaping devices. That's not good. The FDA is supposed to protect our health and I'm pretty sick of it," Durbin said. 

Since the missed deadline two years ago, it is estimated around two million children have started vaping. 

