Sen. Dave Syverson says death penalty will make criminals think twice about killing officers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Criminals targeting police officers in Illinois is nothing new.
Sen. Darren Bailey (R) of the 55th District is looking to solve that problem by bringing back capitol punishment to Illinois.
Sen. Dave Syverson (R) of the 35th District agrees.
"When you implement a law like this, criminals are very smart, they know the law very well," said Syverson. "And if this law is in place, they're going to think twice before they go after and kill police officers."
The proposed bill would reinstate the death penalty for anyone over 18-years-old guilty of first degree murder of a police officer in the line of duty.
The death penalty hasn't been in law since 2011, when former Gov. Pat Quinn (D) abolished it.
Republican lawmakers state the bill is necessary in order to protect police officers who "under attack."
And when it comes to the question if the death penalty is humane, Syverson asks the public this question..
"Is it humane when the killing of a police officer in Illinois, where on tape, the police officer is unarmed?," said Syverson. "These people are animals and it's wrong with what's being done."
Syverson hopes the bill can eventually be passed, but says a compromise with Democrats will be a challenge.