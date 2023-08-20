Semi truck flips over in Jo Daviess County, driver airlifted to hospital

JO DAVIESS COUNTY — One person was airlifted to the hospital Friday after a semi truck rolled over in Jo Daviess County.
It happened Friday around 4:17 a.m. the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday.
The crash happened on Hwy 20 West approximately one mile east of South Tippett Road, in rural Elizabeth.
Kurt Joseph Rolfes, of Earlville, Iowa was driving a black 2005 Freightliner semi, pulling a milk tanker trailer, eastbound when the semi veered off the roadway while trying to negotiate a corner. The semi then rolled once off the roadway.
Rolfes was transported from the scene by helicopter to Javon Bea Riverside Hospital for treatment.
This crash remains under investigation.