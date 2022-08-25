Security incident at FBI Chicago field office

CHICAGO — The FBI is confirming that a “security incident” occurred Thursday morning at their field office in Chicago.
The security incident involved someone who attempted to scale the security fencing at the Chicago field office of the FBI, a federal law enforcement source tells CNN.
The individual is in custody and the FBI is investigating further, the source said.
“The FBI Chicago facility remains secure, and there are no reported injuries or known threats to the public at this time,” FBI spokesperson Siobhan Johnson told CNN, referring further questions to the Federal Protective Service.
