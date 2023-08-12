 Skip to main content
Secure the bag seminar teaches financial literacy and generational wealth practices

Secure The Bag Seminar

ROCKFORD —  Staci Brown, organizer of the Secure The Bag Seminar, wants to spread the importance of acquiring long-lasting wealth.

The seminar, at the Radisson Hotel and  Convention Center, included various vendors and guest speakers providing information on financial literacy. 

The event is a chance for business owners and community members to learn more about financial literacy and how to take control of their future wealth.

A mental health panel was also part of the event, moderated by 13 WREX's Brittany Hardaway.

Brown wants those in attendance to leave with steps to obtain long-lasting wealth and be an advocate for those on their wealth journey.

