Secure the bag seminar teaches financial literacy and generational wealth practices

ROCKFORD — Staci Brown, organizer of the Secure The Bag Seminar, wants to spread the importance of acquiring long-lasting wealth.
The seminar, at the Radisson Hotel and Convention Center, included various vendors and guest speakers providing information on financial literacy.
The event is a chance for business owners and community members to learn more about financial literacy and how to take control of their future wealth.
A mental health panel was also part of the event, moderated by 13 WREX's Brittany Hardaway.
Brown wants those in attendance to leave with steps to obtain long-lasting wealth and be an advocate for those on their wealth journey.