Section of Kilburn Ave. to close this week for railroad repairs

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Part of a busy Rockford roadway will be shut down for a few days this week.
The Illinois Department of Transportation says Kilburn Ave., also known as Illinois Rt. 70, will be closed at the railroad tracks just south of Auburn St. beginning Monday, June 20.
The area will be shut down to allow the railroad to do repairs to the tracks. The work is expected to be complete by Wednesday, June 22.
A posted detour will direct drivers to use Whitman St., Rockton Ave., and Auburn St.
IDOT says drivers should expect delays and should allow for extra time when traveling through the area as there may be slow and stopped traffic.
Drivers are asked to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zone, obey the posted speed limits, not to use mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment while driving.