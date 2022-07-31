Section of Interstate 39/90 near Wisconsin border to see construction for next two weeks

SOUTH BELOIT (WREX) — Construction at a busy area of Interstate 39/90 in northern Illinois is scheduled to begin this week.
The Illinois Department of Transportation says construction on the Interstate 39/90 interchange at Illinois Rt. 75 near the Wisconsin border will begin on Monday.
The work will close the off-ramp from I-39/90 southbound onto Rt. 75 and temporarily close the right southbound lane near the ramp. Workers will be patching the roadway on the ramp.
A detour will direct drivers to the Rockton Rd. exit and to go north on Illinois Rt. 251 to get back to Rt. 75.
IDOT says that, weather permitting, the work is anticipated to be completed and the interchange reopened by Friday, Aug. 12.
While the roadway is being worked on, drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through the area. IDOT says drivers should, if possible, consider using an alternate route to prevent congestion.
Drivers are asked to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, to not use phones or other mobile devices while driving, and to watch out for active workers and equipment.
IDOT plans to improve more than 3,500 miles of highway and over nine million square feet of bridge deck over the next six years as a part of the Rebuild Illinois program.