Secretary of State to award $18 million to 639 Illinois libraries

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced that his office will award about $18 million to 639 public libraries statewide — including more than $219,000 to the Rockford Public Library.
“Our public libraries play a vital role and serve as the cornerstones of Illinois communities,” Giannoulias said.
"Supporting our libraries in their ongoing efforts to best serve the public and providing the financial ability to do so allows them to offer more programs, services and learning materials, which is critical.”
These grants, awarded once every fiscal year, will help provide library services to about 12 million patrons nationwide and nearly 150,000 Rockford residents.
The Rockford Public Library plans to use the funding to buy popular print and digital resources which will significantly grow their lending collection.
"The Rockford Public Library is a civic gem and a pillar of our community, providing entertainment, education, and important programming for everyone in our beloved city,” said State Representative Maurice A. West, II (D-67th District).
“This investment will allow our library to expand its offerings for all patrons, young and old, who enjoy and appreciate the library's amazing collection.”
“Libraries continue to be a valued source of information for communities as they help grow and foster education for children and families of Illinois,” said State Senator Steve Stadelman (D-34th District).
“I am excited to see Rockford Public Library receive grants to help them continue to serve as the focal point for education and learning. These funds help ensure our libraries are able to serve the public with the greatest resources available.”
“I’m extremely grateful to Secretary of State Giannoulias for allocating funds to the Rockford Public Library,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.
“Our library is a vital resource for our community and our residents, and this funding will go towards expanding our library and opening the minds and imaginations of those both young and old.”
“Rockford Public Library is grateful for this annual grant,” said Lynn Stainbrook, Executive Director of Rockford Public Library.
“We count on it to purchase new books for the library. Without the support of the Secretary of State and state legislature, our ability to buy new children’s books, to update our nonfiction collection with accurate health, legal, business, even geographic information, and to provide for the latest bestsellers would be greatly hampered.”
The Public Library Per Capita Grants allocate money for books, learning materials, staff, equipment, digital access, and new technology.
Along with the $18 million in Public Library Per Capita Grants, Giannoulias' office is awarding grants this fiscal year that total more than $61 million to benefit Illinois libraries.
Additional grants funded to Stateline libraries:
Boone County
Belvidere - Ida Public Library, $37,375.03
Lee County
Dixon - Dixon Public Library, $22,529.15
Amboy - Pankhurst Memorial Library, $3,360.05
Ashton - Mills & Petrie Memorial Library and Gymnasium, $1,426.33
Franklin Grove - Franklin Grove Public Library, $1,321.60
Paw Paw - Paw Paw Public Library District, $1,224.25
Ogle County
Byron - Byron Public Library District, $11,592.03
Oregon - Oregon Public Library District, $9,009.30
Polo - Polo Public Library District, $3,970.70
Rochelle - Flagg-Rochelle Public Library District, $19,611.60
Creston - Creston-Dement Public Library District, $1,272.93
Forreston - Forreston Public Library, $2,116.63
Leaf River - Bertolet Memorial Library, $2,129.90
Stillman Valley - Julia Hull District Library, $11,832.45
Stephenson County
Freeport - Freeport Public Library, $35,360.18
Lena - Lena Community District Library, $7,488.58
Pearl City - Pearl City Public Library District, $3,587.20
Winnebago County
Loves Park - North Suburban Public Library District, $102,227.83
South Beloit - South Beloit Public Library, $11,783.78
Cherry Valley - Cherry Valley Public Library District, $20,493.65
Pecatonica - Pecatonica Public Library District, $8,130.20
Rockton - Talcott Free Library District, $16,313.50
Winnebago - Winnebago Public Library District, $10,766.03
See the entire awards list below: